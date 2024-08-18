Bandits Release Video Of Abducted Monarch In Blood Stained Cloth



The District Head of Gatawa in Sabono Birni Local Government Area, Isa Muhammad Bawa, has appealed to the Sokoto State government for help away from his abductors.

Bawa, his son and younger brother were kidnapped by gunmen along Kwanan Maharba along Goronyo-Sabon Birni road while returning from Sokoto.

The abductors, however, requested the sum of N1 billion as ransom for the release of the victims but later reduced it to N500 million.

Just as the deadline given by his abductors for the payment of ransom elapsed, a video trended online, where the monarch was seen in a blood stained white cloth, with his hands tied from back.

Member representing Sabon Birni at the State House of Assembly, Aminu Boza, confirmed that the person in the video is the District Head.

READ ALSO: Kano Chemist Rapes Underage Girl To Death After Treating Her For Malaria

“I am informing my relatives, well wishers, friends and leaders that today (Wednesday) is the final day, therefore if they want to assist me, they should do so now.

“I swear to the Almighty Allah that even they ( the bandits) are tired because they too did their best but there is nothing from the government.

“I have been looking forward to their (government) assistance because I have been serving them for about 45 years, in the traditional institution,” he said in the video.

The 74-year-old monarch, his son and n and younger brother were abducted

He is the immediate past Sarkin Gobir Sabon Birni and currently the District Head of Gatawa.