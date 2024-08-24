Bauchi Police Apprehend Suspected Gun-Runner, Recover Firearms

Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command, in a joint operation with quasi-security outfits, have arrested a 54-year-old suspected gun-runner identified as Jinta Sati Dan-Anacha.

The Command’s Spokesman, Ahmed Wakil, disclosed this in a press release issued to the public on Friday, adding that the suspect was found with a fabricated AK-47 rifle concealed in a bag.

Ahmed noted that Dan-Anacha, who is a resident of Anguwan Bauchi in Jos, Plateau State was apprehended by a sister security agency during a stop-and-search operation along Jos-Bauchi road.

Advertisement

The statement reads: “On 19 August 2024, a 54-year-old suspect named Jinta Sati Dan-Anacha, a resident of Anguwan Bauchi in Jos, Plateau State, was apprehended by a sister security agency during a stop-and-search operation along the Jos-Bauchi road. The suspect was found in possession of a fabricated AK-47 rifle concealed in a bag.

“Initial investigations revealed that he intended to deliver the rifle to an individual in Gombe State.

READ MORE: Bauchi Police Nab Suspected Kidnaper For Allegedly Killing Eight Year Old

“Jinta Sati Dan-Anacha, who claimed to have worked with the Church of Christ in Nations missionary in Jos for 32 years, is currently under investigation for further details regarding his intentions and any potential connections.”

In a related development, the state’s police also recovered dangerous ammunitions from kidnappers’ den.

SP Wakili disclosed that on August 19, 2024, the security personnel targeted the notorious kidnappers’ hideout situated atop a hill in Kufan Ningi, adding that a cache of dangerous arms and ammunition were recovered from the kidnapper’s hideouts.

He said: “Based on credible intelligence, the Command, in collaboration with quasi-security outfits, launched an early morning raid in the area.

“During the operation, a locally-made revolver, a cut-to-size Dane gun, and three rounds of cartridges were found abandoned under a hollow tree, likely discarded by the fleeing criminals.”