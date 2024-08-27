Bauchi Police Arrest Two Suspected Robbers, Recover Stolen Items

Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested a 24-year-old Aliyu Aliyu and one Abdulrahman Ibrahim, over their alleged involvement in robbery activities.

It was gathered that the suspects were apprehended by the Rapid Response Squad of the Command, in collaboration with a neighborhood security committee, commonly known as Yan Komiti, in Bauchi.

The state police Spokesman, SP Ahmed Wakili, made this known in a press release made available to journalists on Tuesday.

He said: “In the early hours of Monday, August 26, 2024, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Bauchi State Command, under the leadership of CSP Sani Mohammed, in collaboration with Yan Komiti, achieved a significant breakthrough by intercepting a tricycle carrying suspicious individuals in the Unguwan Jahun area of Bauchi metropolis.

READ MORE: Bauchi Police Apprehend Suspected Gun-Runner, Recover Firearms

“Despite the suspects’ attempts to flee, two of them were successfully apprehended at the scene: Aliyu A. Aliyu, also known as Jagaba, 24 years old, and Abdulrahman Ibrahim, also known as Abdun Umma, 17 years old, both from the Jahun area of Bauchi metropolis.

“Upon interrogation, the arrested suspects willingly confessed to their involvement in aiding armed robbery operations and admitted to being responsible for the theft of various valuable items from multiple homes.”

The statement also highlighted that the recovery of stolen items, including five laptops, four mobile phones, five power banks, one router, six wristwatches, one jam box, and one clipper, represents a significant achievement.