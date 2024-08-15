Bauchi Police Nab Suspected Kidnaper For Allegedly Killing Eight Year Old

Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have apprehended a 23-year-old man, Ibrahim Liman, for allegedly kidnapping and murder of a boy, Kamal Aliyu in the state.

It was gathered that Ibrahim, who is said to be a resident of Runjin Gani in Toro Local Government, is also a close neighbor of the victim’s family.

In a statement made available by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakili, to newsmen on Thursday, disclosed that the suspect confessed to conspiring with another individuals, to kidnap Kamal Aliyu by luring him under the pretense of delivering a message to his father, Alhaji Ali Runji.

Ibrahim also admitted to taking the young boy into a nearby bush, where they killed him and buried his body in a shallow grave.

The statement reads: “On August 4, 2024, Kamal Aliyu was reported kidnapped by unknown individuals in Rinjin Gani village in Toro LGA of Bauchi state.

“In response, the Division Police Officer, DPO of Toro Police Divisional headquarters launched an intensive search and rescue operation in the area.

“Acting on credible intelligence and a tip-off on August 15, 2024, the Divisional Police Officer apprehended Ibrahim Mohamed Liman, a 23-year-old male resident of the same Rinjin Gani community and a close neighbour to the victim’s family.

“The suspect also disclosed that they had demanded a ransom of two hundred thousand naira from the victim’s father.

“Although the father complied and took the ransom money to the designated location, the suspects were unable to retrieve it due to the presence of security operatives in the nearby area.”