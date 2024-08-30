Bayelsa: Youths Destroy NDLEA Patrol Vehicle, Injure Four Officers, Free Suspects Against Search For Drug Peddlers

Some yet to be identified youths from the Oruma community, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa state, on Thursday, seized a pistol during an attack on operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the NDLEA officials attempted to apprehend some suspected drug peddlers in the south south state.

It was gathered that four officers were critically injured, suspects freed and operational vehicles of the command destroyed.

The NDLEA spokesman in the state, SN Daniel Howells Obah, in a statement on Thursday, said that the agency’s commander in Bayelsa, Mr Kanu S. Chukwuemeka, had given a seven-day ultimatum for the community to produce the gun.

He said: “The irate indigenes of Oruma community blocked the bridge to the community, overpowered the advance team of officers, collected a pistol loaded with rounds of 9mm live ammunition, freed the two suspects and seized the exhibits recovered and equally vandalized the Restoration Taxi with Reg. No: BYS 060 TR, given to the command by the Bayelsa State Government.

“They shot and stabbed the NDLEA officers. It was when they sighted the NDLEA back up tactical team that they started running away and that saved what could have been more fatal.

“The state commander wishes to reteirrate here that the NDLEA is not at war with any individual or community and can not send out its officers to men to cause chaos or pandemonium in any area.

“He therefore calls on all well-meaning individuals in society to join hands with the NDLEA in to stop the scourge of drug abuse/addiction in our communities and cities, and equally bring the merchants of death and criminality (the drug dealers) to book.

“The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is an elite security agency who is not only ethical, but very professional in its operations based on the Rules of Engagement guiding paramilitary operations in all situations, including this.

“It is foolhardy to believe that, NDLEA officers will just storm a community and starting shooting sporadically.

“The State Commander NDLEA Bayelsa State, Kanu S. Chukwuemeka, CN, is using this opportunity to call on the paramount ruler and the entire leadership of the community to produce within seven days the pistol loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm live ammunition they collected from the officers, the two male suspects arrested and the exhibits recovered from them or be ready to contend with the law.

“The Command equally wishes to place it on record that Sokoh ‘m’ who also sustained injuries and rushed to the same hospital where the NDLEA officers are being treated, is also being well attended to, but he’s placed under arrest alongside his co-assailants Daniel Sokoh and Samson Sokoh.”