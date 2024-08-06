Bayero University Shuts Down Campuses Over National Protest, Safety Concerns

The management of Bayero University in Kano has ordered an immediate suspension of all scheduled lectures.

A statement signed by Lamara Garba, Deputy Registrar for Public Affairs, on behalf of the Acting Registrar, was released to The Punch on Monday, containing the directive.

“After a careful review of the situation in Kano State as a result of the National Protest, the University Management has directed that all scheduled lectures should be suspended forthwith,” the statement said.

The University’s administration also praised members of the university community for their support and cooperation in preserving a calm environment across its campuses.

However, as soon as normalcy is restored, all academic and administrative operations will resume fully.

It asked students living on campus to be calm and law-abiding, as enough measures have been put in place to protect their safety.

“The Management, in particular, is concerned with the safety of lives and property and, therefore, enjoins the members of the University community to continue to be cautious about their movements outside the campuses to avoid exposure to any possible danger,’ the statement added.