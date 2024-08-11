BBNaija 9: Tami Duo, Toyosi Labels Partner Damilola Selfish Following Eviction

Toyosi, an evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 9 housemate from the Tami team, has labelled her companion, Damilola, as “selfish.”

Following their eviction, the two appeared on the most recent edition of ‘Hero’s Therapy,’ hosted by media personality Hero Daniels, which was posted on YouTube Saturday, where they were able to express their sentiments towards each other.

Speaking on the programme, Toyosi said, “It has always been about you, you wanting me to do something, you don’t want to pursue your relationship with somebody because of me.

“The whole time, I don’t think Dami has thought about how I’ve felt or how I really feel. It has just been about her feelings.

“Dami has just done things for herself. When the whole thing (the love triangle with Topher) started, she didn’t consider how I would feel about anything. It was her feelings. She thinks, she thinks, she thinks. Which to me is selfish.”

Dami: “I think we should just have a space. I think that’s better.”

Toyosi: “I didn’t know that she would bring this up here.”

Dami: “Mehn, I never knew I was going to bring this up here. Have your space as much as you want, I’m just gonna leave you.”

Toyosi: “This is what I’m saying.”

Dami: “What are you saying?”

Toyosi: “Don’t make me feel bad. I didn’t make you feel bad when you were feeling yourself.”

Dami: “How am I making you feel bad?”

Toyosi: “The way you are talking, Dami.”

Dami: “How am I supposed to talk?”

Toyosi: “In a more understanding way. You’re not being understanding.”

Watch the interview below…