BBNaija S9: Aces, Doublekay, Radicals, Wanni x Handi Nominated For Eviction

Aces, Doublekay, Radicals, and Wanni x Handi are among the Big Brother Naija housemates who could be evicted ahead of next Sunday’s live eviction show.

Each pair was invited into the diary room, just like it was last week, to suggest two pairs for Sunday’s elimination.

Shatoria is the only duo who is safe from eviction, having chosen Aces and Radicals as their nominations.

Check out how other housemates’ nominated:

Beta nominated Doublekay and Aces

Chekas nominated Aces and Nelita

Mbadiwe Twins nominated Doublekay and Radicals

Aces nominated Radicals and Beta

Radicals nominated Wanni x Handi and Mbadiwe Twins

Nelita nominated Wanni x Handi and Radicals

Doublekay nominated Chekas and Radicals

Wanni x Handi nominated Radicals and Doublekay

Aces, Doublekay, Radicals, and Wanni x Handi are up for eviction after receiving the most nominations.

Taking to Instagram, the show organizers wrote, “Get up and vote for your fave #BBNaija pair! Aces, DoubleKay, Radicals, and Wanni x Handi are up for eviction. Make sure you vote for them on any of the platforms below.

Web/Mobi: 100 votes each #MyDStv: Up to 10 000 votes #MyGOtv Up to 750 votes.”

