BBNaija S9: Chinwe Reveals She No Longer Feels Romantic Connection With Zion

Big Brother Naija season nine contestant, Chinwe, has revealed to her boyfriend, Zion, that she no longer feels a romantic connection with him.

During a heart-to-heart conversation on Thursday, Chinwe confessed that she believes their relationship has evolved into a friendship rather than a romance.

Zion questioned her statement, referencing their intimate moments and affectionate gestures in the kitchen.

Advertisement

However, Chinwe downplayed these instances, explaining that they only occur briefly, amounting to just two hours out of a 24-hour day.

READ MORE: Pastor Jerry Eze Donates 18 Houses, N100m To Widows, Youth

She emphasized that she won’t force the relationship or invest energy into it, indicating that her feelings have genuinely shifted.

Chinwe- “Let me just tell you how I feel, I do not feel the romance between us anymore what I feel is friendship”

Zion- “What do you mean friendship, what about the kissing in the kitchen and inside the room”

Chinwe- “For 24hrs a day cumulative we spend two hours, let me tell I’m not gonna force things,” they partly said.