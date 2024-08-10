BBNaija S9: Chinwe, Zion’s Relationship Drama Ends, As Both Lovers Reconcile

Chinwe and Zion, the couple from Big Brother Naija, have resolved their issues and made peace.

INFORMATION NIGERIA had reported that Chinwe and Zion fell out on Thursday after the former accused the latter of not supporting her during her feud with fellow housemates, Onyeka and Chizoba.

Chinwe had vowed to break up with Zion and leave the show, claiming that he had originally threatened to break up with her if she did not apologise to Chizoba.

On Friday morning, Chinwe revealed that she notified Biggie of her decision to depart the show.

Despite their relationship, her boyfriend, Zion, had promised not to be affected by her departure from the show.

However, Chinwe and Zion reconciled on Friday night after taking Toby’s and the other housemates’ advise.

READ MORE: BBNaija S9: I’m Not Dumb – Chinwe Set To Exit Show After Fallout With Partner, Zion

The couple settled their disagreements on their bed by discussing their grievances then burying them with a hug and kiss.

“You don’t have a problem with people poking me but you have a problem with me defending myself,” Chinwe lamented.

“You’re saying I don’t see problem with people poking at you, what did I do downstairs when Chizoba insulted you back?” Zion asked.

Chinwe: “She didn’t insult me back, she insulted me and I insulted her back. So don’t make it seem like it was me that started it. It was an action reaction.”

Zion: “Yeah, she insulted you and you insulted her back. Then she insulted you again..”

Chinwe: “And the moment I insulted her back, what did you say? You said, ‘No, no, no, it’s not insult. It’s not insult.’ That was what you said.”

Zion: “No, I told Chizoba to shut the f*ck up.”

Chinwe: “You didn’t say that. You did not f*cking said that, Zion. Maybe you said it in your head.”

Following the argument, Chinwe apologised and the couple reunited.

“I’m sorry, baby,” she said as they hugged and kissed.