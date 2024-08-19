BBNaija S9: Custodian Challenge, HOH Ballot Scrapped, New Rules Introduced

The organizers of the reality show Big Brother Naija have modified some of the regulations for the current season.

It should be noted that the organisers had added new twists to season 9, including the Custodian Challenge, HOH ballot and housemates voting for eviction of the bottom four pairs.

The new regulation empowered the Custodians to influence evictions and the Head of the House ballot.

The custodians are likewise exempt from eviction, but the Head of House is not.

During Sunday’s live broadcast, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu said that Biggie has now removed the Custodian task and the HOH ballot, as well as stripped the housemates of the ability to vote for the eviction of the bottom four pairs.

Biggie reinstated immunity for the Head of House. However, the HOH does not have the authority to “save and replace.”

According to the new regulations, the pairs will now nominate each other for eviction, with fans having the last say by voting.

Taking to Instagram, the show organizers wrote,

“The end of an era!

During the latest live show, Ebuka announced the end of the Custodian Challenge and HoH ballot. Things don change for real, and the game just got real-er!

What’s new?

1. Pairs go dey nominate each other – no more hiding!

2. Viewers get ultimate power – na your vote go decide who stay or go, so vote your favourite!

3. HoH get immunity, but no other game play power!

Get ready #BBNaija fans as the stakes are high and the power rests in your hands!”

