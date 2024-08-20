BBNaija S9: Five Pairs Face Eviction After First Nominations

Big Brother Naija Season nine’s first nomination show took place on Monday, putting five pairs in danger of eviction on Sunday.

The nominated pairs are Beta, Chekas, DoubleKay, Wanni x Handi, and Zinwe, with at least one pair set to leave the house during the live eviction show.

Recall that on Sunday night, August 18, the show’s organizers announced that Biggie had abolished the Custodian Challenge and HOH ballot, and stripped the housemates of their voting power to determine the bottom four pairs for eviction.

However, the Head of House (HOH) has regained immunity, although they no longer have the ability to “save and replace.”

Under the new rules, pairs will now nominate each other for eviction, and viewers will have the final say in who leaves the house through their votes.

Taking to Instagram, the show organizers wrote,

“Here’s a look at how the

housemates nominated this night o! Surprise

surprise!

Remember to vote for your fave to keep them in the house!”

