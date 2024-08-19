Two members of the Streeze group, Mayor Frosh and Toby Forge, have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija “No Loose Guard” House.

On Sunday, the duo Floruish were also evicted from the show.

The two pairs were not spared by viewers or Wanni and Handi, the custodians.

Wanni and Handi had previously spared the Beta from eviction.

Meanwhile, the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, stated that the custodian challenge had ended.

According to him, the nomination process will begin properly on Monday, and authority will be returned entirely to the viewers.

He also stated that housemates’ voting for Head of House had ended.

Taking to Instagram, the show organizers wrote,

“In a shocking double eviction, Floruish has been evicted from the No Loose Guard house. We’ll miss all the cool hats and drip from @florachiedo1 and hopefully #BBNaija housemates won’t starve without @rhuthee23’s cooking.

Ladies, the world is indeed your oyster and we cannot see you takeover!”

“And just like that, Streeze’s time in the #BBNaija No Loose Guard house has come to an end! They bagged the second Custodian challenge, brought the rizz and had some unforgettable moments in the house.

We wish the Dynamic Duo success as they’re back outside”

SEE BELOW: