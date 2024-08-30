BBNaija S9 Has Impacted Positively On Our Relationship” – Zinwe Couple

Zinwe, a Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard’ couple, has said that the reality show improved their relationship.

Zion Ogiefa and Chinwe Elibe revealed this in a virtual interview on Thursday in Lagos.

The Zinwe couple who were evicted during the live episode on Sunday claimed that they had a number of misunderstandings while on the show.

They explained that the troubles prompted them to end their relationship at some point.

Chinwe said: “Going into the show has impacted positively on our relationship. Now, we know how to handle situations better.

“If we hadn’t been on the show, we would have our real life issues and would have handled it differently and probably even broken up earlier.

“Going on as a couple in Biggie’s house has afforded us the opportunity to confront situations that face us as a couple, and having gone through that, and walking away through it has made us stronger.”

Also, Zion said: “The Big Brother Naija show was definitely a learning experience for us, we have learnt patience and resilience.

“I had good relationships with most of the people in the house, so, it was not a bad experience, rather, it was a fun and learning experience. I got to engage with people I didn’t know before, learning about new culture.”

The Zinwe couple, who had tough days on the show, assured their supporters that their relationship was still strong.

Zion added: “Big Brother Naija has come and gone but our relationship is still standing strong, we didn’t start the relationship based on BBNaija, so, it won’t end on the show.

“Going into the show, our relationship was just five months old, so, very young to take such relationship to the big stage, we knew it would come with lots of criticism and scrutiny and we were ready for that.

“We also understand that having rocky days in relationship is normal, if there are no rocky days, it means the relationship is not healthy. The rocky days were learning process.”