BBNaija S9: ‘I Auditioned Nine Times to Be Here” – Fairme

Fairme, a Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard’ contestant, has revealed that he auditioned for the reality show nine times before getting lucky this season.

During his diary session on Friday, Fairme bemoaned about his team’s performance, The Radicals, being in the bottom four each week.

He stated that his colleague Toby Forge told him and his partner, Michky, to modify their personalities in order to appeal to viewers and gain their votes, but he is unable to do so.

Fairme remarked that he can’t be someone he’s not, and that he dislikes pretending.

“I don’t know why the public doesn’t like me and my partner. I auditioned nine times to be here,” he said.

“Toby forge asked me and Michky why the public has kept us in bottom four, that we should try something else. But I cannot be what I’m not! I can’t pretend.”

READ MORE: BBNaija S9: ‘I’m Dating Chinwe For Benefits, Not Because She’s My Dream Woman’ – Zion

The Radicals were in the bottom four in the first week, but Ndi Nne, the caretakers, saved them.

They were also in the bottom four the second week, but the week’s custodians, Streeze, exempted them and sent the Ndi Nne pair packing.