BBNaija S9: ‘I Dated An Older White Man For What I Was Benefiting’ – Victoria

Victoria, a Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard’ contestant, has disclosed that she dated an older white man in the past.

She made this statement on Wednesday while discussing her dating experience with some male housemates.

Victoria claimed that her relationship with the foreigner was mostly motivated by the benefits she derived from him.

She mentioned that the relationship dissolved after the man moved to another location.

She said, “I have dated a white man before but he was way older and it was for what i was benefiting from him, I didn’t really like it.”