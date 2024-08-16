BBNaija S9: ‘I’m Dating Chinwe For Benefits, Not Because She’s My Dream Woman’ – Zion

Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard’ contestant Zion, 26, has said that his girlfriend and show partner, Chinwe, 30, is not his dream woman.

He claimed that he is dating Chinwe for the benefits she provides.

Zion stated to fellow housemate Fairme on Thursday that, despite the fact that Chinwe is not his spec, she treats him better than his specs.

Zion: “She [Chinwe] is actually a matured lady. She is the firstborn, she takes care of her siblings. Her mother is late and her dad has remarried.

“Normally, I fit dey with girl, the girl no go ever know say or even ever ask say wetin me I dey do for living. I don hear her [Chinwe] dey pray for me sef, she dey send me prayer point. She’s very prayerful. All these qualities dey.

“When I go her house, she go cook nice food, food wey choke, like she go cook plenty. She go cook to make me stay the night sef because me I no want spend night for girl house. Anything I want, she go just make am, she even get cook wey go still come sometimes, still clean.

“Na just the vibe of everything, na homely woman even if she no be my normal spec, na just the nyash be my spec normal. I come reason say I don dey with my spec plenty, dem no do like this.”

READ MORE: BBNaija S9: ‘I Dated An Older White Man For What I Was Benefiting’ – Victoria

Fairme: “Exactly, this one hits different. That’s why we tell women that it’s not just the looks, the character, how you treat the man matter most.”

Zion: “How you treat a man matters.”

Fairme: “The millennials are more experienced in all of that.”

Zion: “All these Gen Z, I don dey with Gen Z nau.”

Fairme: “Some of them still get sense sha.”

Zion: “Some Gen Z get sense, but I don dey with Gen Z wey no get sense. No be say she no get sense but na more stress.”