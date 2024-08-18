BBNaija S9: I’m Just Nine Years Older Than My Niece, Not In My 50s – Evicted Housemate Chinne Spills

Chinne, an evicted Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard’ contestant, has addressed claims that she is in her “50s”.

Contrary to rumours, Chinne stated that she is 31 years old in an interview with Hero Daniels that was posted on X Saturday.

She remarked that some of the housemates, such as the Mbadiwe Twins and Rhuthee, are older than her, although she and Chinwe are the same age.

She noted that she is only nine years older than her niece and show partner, Nne, who is 22.

“I’m just 9 years older than my niece, Mbadiwe twins are far far older than I am, Ruthie is a year older and I and Chinwe are age mates, I wonder why people say I’m in my 50s,” Chinne said.

On the pair she is supporting to win the N100 million grand prize, she said, “I’m close to Kellyrae, I didn’t know he was married to Kassia… He always said he was just helping the tiny girl. I hope they win.”