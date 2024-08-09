BBNaija S9: I’m Not Dumb – Chinwe Set To Exit Show After Fallout With Partner, Zion

Chinwe, a Big Brother Naija reality show contestant, has stated she notified Biggie of her decision to leave the show.

It should be noted that Chinwe threatened to leave the show on Thursday night after she accused her boyfriend and partner on the reality show, Zion, of throwing her under the bus to please other housemates.

Chinwe, who was upset that Zion did not back her during her conflict with certain housemates on Thursday, said she financed their entry into the show, emphasising that she regrets attending the show with Zion rather than her “bestie.”

She further threatened to end their relationship by claiming Zion and her are incompatible.

READ MORE: ‘I’ve Never Been Involved In Crime, Criminalities’ – Tonto Dikeh Dismisses Arrest Rumour

After seeing Chinwe packing her things earlier on Friday morning, fellow housemates Michky tried to convince her to stay, but Chinwe insisted she had already made up her mind.

“It is already late, I have told Biggie that I want to quit. I can’t keep making the first move, I’m not dumb.

“Down to our reservation, Zion did not spend a dime. I’m the one that spends on him. I know how much I spent to be here. He’s very ungrateful, God punish him,” Chinwe said.