BBNaija S9: ‘I’m Not Here To Be A Maid!’ – Chinwe Confronts Housemates For Not Cleaning Up After Cooking

Chinwe, a Big Brother Naija Season 9 contestant, has warned her fellow housemates that she will not be confined to the role of maid.

She furiously berated her housemates on Thursday morning for failing to clean up after cooking.

Chinwe made it clear to her housemates that doing all of the kitchen tasks would not relegate her to the status of a maid.

“Will I go and wash the pots for the people that cook? I haven’t slept since last night, my head hurts. I nor come here to do housegirl work for kitchen,” she fumed.

“The thing is that we reached an agreement that if you cook, you clean up after yourself. So how do I now tell people that are meant to assist for communal cooking to go and clean up after people that cook individually?”