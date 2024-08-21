BBNaija S9: Kellyrae Accuses Partner Kassia Of Disrespect, Sparks Breakup Speculation

Big Brother Naija housemates Kellyrae and his wife Kassia have fueled speculation of a potential breakup after a fiery argument erupted between them.

The tension began when a male housemate alleged that Kassia had touched his nipple, prompting Kellyrae to confront her.

However, Kassia stormed off, refusing to engage in the conversation.

Advertisement

Later, Kellyrae attempted to address the issue again while they were in bed, but the conversation quickly turned heated.

READ MORE: Wizkid Claims He’s First Young Nigerian Artist To Achieve Stardom

In a video clip that went viral on social media on Wednesday, Kellyrae can be seen saying,

“I am not accusing you of touching the other guy’s nipple, but I was trying to address what the guy had claimed and you walked out for real?”

Kassia tried to respond, but Kellyrae cut her off, asserting that as his wife, she should listen to him when he speaks.