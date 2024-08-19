BBNaija S9: Mickey Alleges Zion Confessed He Can’t Marry Chinwe Due To Financial Disparity

Mickey, a Big Brother Naija Season 9 housemate, has claimed that his colleague Zion confessed to him that he can’t marry his girlfriend and on-screen partner Chinwe.

On Sunday, Mickey alleged that Chinwe was bossing Zion because she is wealthier than him during a conversation with his show partner, Fairme.

He further claimed that Chinwe attacked Zion after host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu called her out for stating she funded Zion for the reality show.

“Zion told me that he can’t marry Chinwe. She orders him around because she is richer than him. That day that Ebuka called her out, she insulted Zion in my presence. She called him motherf*cker,” he said.

Mickey also stated that Wanni and Handi harbour hate against him because he declined their advances.

“Wanni and Handi stopped talking to me because I said I’m not interested in having anything with them because I’m in a four years relationship.”