BBNaija S9: Ndi Nne Duo Loses HoH Status, Gets Evicted

The Big Brother Naija Season 9 house witnessed a dramatic shake-up on Sunday.

Chinne and Nne, the reigning Heads of House, were unexpectedly evicted from the reality TV show.

In a surprise twist, the aunt-niece duo, known as the Ndi Nne Pair, were evicted from the house despite their recent win as Custodian Challenge winners.

The show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, delivered the unexpected news, leaving the housemates reeling in shock.

Meanwhile, the current Custodian Challenge winners, Mayor Frosh and Toby Forge (Streeze Duo), exercised their power to save three pairs from eviction, but chose to evict the Ndi Nne Pair.

With their departure, the number of housemates has dwindled to 24 (12 pairs), all vying for the coveted N100m grand prize in the 2024 Big Brother reality TV show.

Taking to Instagram, the show organizers wrote,

“Say it ain’t so. Ndi Nne has been evicted from the #BBNaija No Loose

Guard house. They had an amazing run winning the first Custodian Challenge and becoming first female Heads of House, winning the wager during their reign.

This week’s Custodians had a difficult choice to make: evict only and, they opted to send Ndi Nne home. We wish the dynamic aunt and niece duo all the best for their journey ahead.”

