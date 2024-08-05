BBNaija S9: Ndinne Duo Wins New Head Of House In Week Two

“Ndinne,” a pair at Big Brother Naija Season 9, has emerged as the Heads of House for Week 2.

This is coming after they served as Custodians for a week.

Rather than the traditional method of picking the Head of House through games, this time the housemates chose via ballot system.

On Monday morning, the 13 housemates submitted their votes, and the Ndinne duo won with three votes.

The Ndinne pair invited Kellyrae and Kassia from the Double Kay team to stay in the Heads of House Condor after they emerged as Heads of House.

Taking to instagram, the show organizers wrote,

“Congratulations to Ndi Nne

The #BBNaija No Loose Guard

housemates on Monday elected them as HoHs to lead the house this week. What do you expect from their style of leadership?”

