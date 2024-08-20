BBNaija S9: Nelita Emerges HOH For Second Time, Earns Immunity

Nelly and Anita, often known as Nelita, have won the Head of House challenge for the second time in a row.

On Monday, August 19th, the pair won the title after a challenge, defeating the Mbadiwe twins and Chekas.

They finished faster than their fellow housemates, clocking in at 1:52.

Starting this week, the HOH title included immunity from eviction.

Their win came after the custodian challenge was scrapped during the Sunday double eviction show.

In prior weeks, winning the HOH challenge did not guarantee immunity.

The winners had to participate in the custodian challenge to avoid being evicted.

However, Nelita and her partner are not scheduled to be evicted this week.

Nelita, the HOH for the week, chose Aces (Sooj and Topher) as their special guests to experience the grace.

This decision gives the Aces duo immunity from nomination and access to the opulent HOH lounge, among other benefits.

Taking to Instagram, the organizers wrote,

“Nelita become heads of house

once again and has chosen Aces as their HoH

condo guests.”

Watch the moment Nelita emerged as the Head of House below: