BBNaija S9: Shatoria Pair Claims HoH Title For Week Five, Earns Immunity

Team Shatoria, consisting of Shaun and Victoria, has claimed the Head of House (HoH) title for week five of Big Brother Naija’s ‘No Loose Guard’ season.

The competition on Monday began with a three-part challenge, where housemates paired up to transfer balls from a water dispenser bottle to a bowl and then carefully arrange balloons on six cups.

The top four pairs – Chekas, Nelita, Shatoria, and Wanni x Handi – progressed to the second round, which required them to balance a flat stick on one leg while walking together across the arena.

Nelita and Shatoria emerged as the fastest pairs, advancing to the final round, where they competed for the HoH title.

Ultimately, Shatoria won the competition, earning immunity from eviction and the power to choose WanniXHandi as their house guests.

Taking to their Instagram page, the show organizers wrote, “The Nelita streak is broken! Congratulations to @shaunokojie and @victoria_uvo of the Shatoria pair as they win the #BBNaija HoH challenge.”

