BBNaija S9: Team Zinwe Eliminated From Reality Show

Zion and Chinwe, the popular ‘No Loose Guard’ duo on Big Brother Naija, have been eliminated from the reality show.

The pair, fondly known as Team Zinwe, bid farewell to the competition on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

This eviction comes after a game-changing week where housemates nominated each other for the first time this season.

Following the nominations, five pairs – Chekas, Double Kay, Zinwe, Beta, and WanniXHandi – were put up for possible eviction.

Unfortunately, Team Zinwe failed to survive the Sunday eviction show and were evicted in week four.

Taking to Instagram, the show organizers wrote,

“The honeymoon has been cut short for as Zinwe as they’re the 5th pair evicted out of the No Loose Guard house. They sadly leave without the desired stay in the HOH condo but their love and bond has grown plenty during their stay.

No more hearing ‘baby baby’ for Biggie’s house

but we wish the couple (and Biggie’s baby) @poshchi231 and @zionofficial__ all the best as they take over the world”

