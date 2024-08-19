BBNaija S9: ‘You Can’t Mess With Us And Go Scot-Free’ – Wanni To Ruthie

Big Brother Naija housemate, Wanni, has vowed to take action against Ruthie a fellow housemate.

She accused Ruthie of trying to sabotage her and her twin sister’s DJ career outside the show.

The twin sisters, Wanni and Handi, have been engaged in heated verbal exchanges with Ruthie, who has made derogatory comments about them, including accusations of promiscuity.

Wanni revealed to a fellow housemate on Sunday that Ruthie had tried to damage their reputation by spreading lies about them, but she warned that she won’t let Ruthie get away with it.

“Do you know what this girl [Ruthie] was trying to do to our career outside, my God does not wear flip flop, you cannot mess with us and go scot-free,” Wanni said.

See some reactions from netizens,

@DeewayBoy said; “Mumu na now you dey get mouth”

@peacememso opined: “Wandi x Handi would have saved flourish that would have gain them more fans”

@SportyStacey7 commented: “Hmmmm these girls 🤦🏾‍♀️😂Their matter just dey make me laugh”

@Official_Ogiis wrote: “Abeg getat, avoid Anita ijn”

@Doubl_e_0_0 said: “Make I no lie this BBN is giving me reasons to believe that the spirit of twins or should I say the grace around them it’s strong mind you it’s not just about wanni x handi☹️ it’s what pple say”