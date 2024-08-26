Bichi Resigns As Tinubu Names Ajayi DSS DG

The Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, has resigned.

His resignation was made known in a statement signed and released to the public by the media aide to President Bola Tinubu, Ajuri Ngelale on Monday.

Ngelale also announced the appointment of new Directors-General for the DSS and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), whose DG Ahmed Abubakar had earlier tendered his resignation to the President over the weekend.

It was gathered that Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi replaced Bichi as the new Director-General of the DSS, Mohammed Mohammed replaces Abubakar the new Director-General of the NIA.

The statement reads: “President Bola Tinubu has appointed Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi as the new Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed as the new Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

“President Tinubu expects that the new security chiefs will work assiduously to reposition the two intelligence agencies for better results and charges them to bring their experience to bear in tackling the security challenges bedeviling the country through enhanced collaboration with sister agencies and in surgical alignment with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

“The President further thanked the outgoing Directors-General of the two pivotal intelligence agencies for their services to the nation while wishing them success in their future endeavours.”