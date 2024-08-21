Biker Dead, Passenger Hospitalised As Truck Crushes Motorcycle In Osun

A commercial motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Osogbo, Osun State on Tuesday.

He was struck and crushed by a sand-laden truck, and his identity has not yet been confirmed.

The neighbourhood was shaken by the accident that happened along East Bye Pass in Oke Osun Area, Osogbo.

During a visit to the area, PUNCH Metro met a few bystanders who claimed to have witnessed the incident from close by.

A roadside corn seller, who claimed to have witnessed the tragedy from a close distance, was devastated as she described what she observed.

She reported the truck’s driver fled the scene immediately after the crash.

The corpse of the biker killed in the crash was discovered by the road, and the vehicle involved had not been evacuated.

Another resident of the area, Tajudeen, claimed the passenger being transported by the deceased biker was hurt and had been taken to a hospital in Osogbo.

“The accident occurred Tuesday afternoon in Oke Osun along East Bye Pass in Osogbo, It involved a truck and an okada carrying a man wearing a uniform.

“The motorcyclist was killed on the spot. His lifeless body is on the ground there, while the officer who was wounded has been taken to a hospital in Osogbo here. The driver of the truck, immediately it happened took to his heels. It was a collision. I was not far from the scene,” Tajudeen said.

When approached for an update, the state Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, stated that the traffic department of the command had taken over the situation.

She further said, “Traffic section is handling the matter. One life was lost. The situation is under control. A truck and motorcycle were involved in the accident.”