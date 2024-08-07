Black Panther Star Connie Chiume Dies At 72, Family Confirms

Connie Chiume, a highly regarded South African actress, has died at the age of 72.

Black Panther and Wakanda Forever actress Connie Chiume passed away on Tuesday at Garden City Hospital.

Announcing her passage in a public statement on Tuesday on her Instagram page, her family said,

“The Chiume Family regrets to inform you of the passing of internationally acclaimed award winning actress Connie Chiume.

“Connie, 72, died today on August 6, 2024, at Garden City Hospital. The family will communicate further details and ask for privacy during this difficult period.”

READ MORE: Solidstar Takes Relationship To Next Level, Engages Partner In Romantic Gesture

The late actress became well-known for her roles in popular television dramas such as Mohlolohadi, Zone 14, Yizo Yizo, Rhythm City, Housekeepers, Grassroots, and the Marvel film ‘Black Panther’.

SEE POST: