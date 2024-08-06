Blackout As National Grid Collapses Fifth Time In 2024



Nigeria, on Monday, suffered for the fifth time in 2024, another nationwide blackout.

According to various electricity distribution companies, their feeders became inactive, resulting in widespread blackouts across the country.

Data from the Transmission Company of Nigeria’s (TCN’s) generation trend showed that the grid collapsed at about 1:30 pm on Monday and dropped from 3,241 megawatts (MW) to 1,255MW in an hour.

Reports revealed that, out of 21 plants connected to the grid, five generation companies are down while 17 are generating power.

Confirming the incident, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on X, said the grid collapsed at 2.30pm.

“We understand that some of our customers are still without power due to a system failure from the national grid at 2.55pm today, 5th August 2024.

“Please be assured that the system is gradually stabilising, and we are working diligently with all relevant stakeholders to restore power to the affected areas as quickly as possible,” AEDC posted.

The TCN is yet to give reasons for the collapse.