Bobrisky Appreciates Funke Akindele, Tiwa Savage, Others For Financial Aid During Incarceration

Nigerian social media influencer and crossdresser Bobrisky has taken to social media to express heartfelt gratitude.

He thanked several prominent figures in the entertainment industry who supported him during his recent prison term.

Bobrisky, who was arrested and sentenced to six months in jail for Naira abuse, was recently released after serving his term.

In a series of emotional posts on Instagram, Bobrisky thanked female celebrities like Funke Akindele, Tiwa Savage, Omoborty, and others for their kindness and loyalty during his difficult time.

He also revealed the substantial amounts he received from each of them, including Funke Akindele’s N2.5 million, Tiwa Savage’s N2.5 million, and Eniola Ajao’s N6 million.

Bobrisky extended his gratitude to other supporters, including Don Jazzy, Victor Osimhen, Yhemo Lee, and Abu Abel, who also showed their support during his trial.

He thanked them for their kindness and generosity.

On his Instagram account on Saturday, he wrote,

“Happy birthday to my most sweetest big sis @funkejenifaakindele . I love you today and will continue to always love you sis. I remember how you came through for me and you sent me N2,500,000 when i needed you. God bless you mama 💕💕💕. As we all are celebrating you today celebration will not stop in ur life. Amen 🙏”.

In another post he wrote,

“Women rule d world 🌎I’m gonna be appreciating dis first set of 10 women in my life . I wish Instagram can make me post you all once but it’s fine. I’m posting d next sweet souls after dis. You all are d REAL definition of friends. I’m glad i have you all in my life I’m here to say thank you. God bless you all for me.”

“As you have wiped my tears God in heaven will wipe all ur tears. God bless u @eniola_ajao gave me N6,000,000 (6million) @tiwasavage gave me N2,500,000(2,5million) tontolet gave me N1,000,000 (1million) @prettywomanmainpage gave me N2,000,000 ( 2m) @officialniniola gave me N1,000,000( 1m).

“@moyolawalofficial gave me N1,000,000(1m) @funkejenifaakindele N2.500,000 (2.5m) @ladygolfer001 gave me N1.500,000 (1.5m) @officialomoborty gave me N200,000 @sotayogaga gave me N1,000,000 (1m )I love you all. D world need to know you all are my WORLD 🌎”.

He further wrote, “Few people that know me know i love to appreciate Favour. There’s dis popular words that say if you thank people who was there for you today you will get another one when you need them. God bless you all for standing up for dis little child God bless you. There are still good people. Thank u sir”.

“@donjazzy gave me N4,000,000 @victorosimhen9 gave me M3,000,000 @man_like_chico gave him N1,000,000 @dillyumenyiora gave me N3,000,000 @abu_abel_nation gave me N1,000,000 God father is not instagram he gave me N10,000,000 Jimmy gave N1,500,000 @yhemo_lee gave me N1,500,000 @skjsparvi01 gave me N600,000 Uncle Seun gave me N5,000,000 Thank you all sir”.

