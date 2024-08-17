Boniface Scores As Bayer Leverkusen Beat Stuttgart On Penalties To Win German Super Cup

Super Eagles forward, Victor Boniface opened his goals account for the new season as Bayer Leverkusen defeated Stuttgart 4-3 on penalties to win a first-ever German Super Cup title on Saturday night.

The domestic double winners, who lost only once in all competitions last season, needed only 11 minutes to take the lead with Edmond Tapsoba heading towards goal at the far post and Boniface pushing the ball over the line.

Xabi Alonso were reduced to 10 men when Martin Terrier was dismissed with a straight red card following a studs-up challenge in the 37th minute and Stuttgart quickly took control.

Stuttgart made the numerical advantage count and went 2-1 up on 63 minutes thanks to Deniz Undav.

The visitors hit the woodwork three times and went in front in the 63rd minute when substitute Deniz Undav connected with a Frans Kraetzig cutback seconds after coming on.

Known for turning matches with late goals last season, Leverkusen again broke through in the dying stages, Alex Grimaldo finding Schick who powered the ball home with just two minutes remaining.