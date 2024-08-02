Borno: Boko Haram Kills Four, Injures 34 Hardship Protesters

No less than four protesters were killed in Borno State on Thursday after Boko Haram terrorists infiltrated the public demonstration in Maiduguri.

According to the police in the State, the terrorists also injured 34 other people.

The State’s Police Commissioner, Yusuf Lawal, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to Lawal, the police swiftly deployed the Explosive Ordnance Device(EOD), Base 13, which scour the scene and secure the area around a filling station.

He stated that the injured persons and corpses were evacuated to Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri for treatment and autopsy.

Lawal, who spoke on police declaration of 24 hours curfew, said several minors, mostly almajiris, between the ages of 9-15, took over the Maiduguri-Kano road vandalising public property.

He said that despite police persuasion, the huge crowd turned riotous, forcefully breaking police barriers, pelting stones at officers and advancing towards the city center.

Rioters, he said, later spilled over to other parts of Maiduguri Municipal, breaking into the Borno State Mechanical Workshop along Baga Road.

“They looted vocational skills acquisition equipment, and vandalized five official vehicles belonging to BOTMA.”

According to him, 14 suspects are arrested and are currently under investigation at the Criminal Investigation Department of the Command.