Borno Doctors To Get N200m Training Allowance



A total of 150 medical doctors undergoing residency programmes in Borno State, will be supported with N200 million by the State government.

Babagana Zulum, the State Governor, announced the financial aid to the doctors on Wednesday while hosting the National Executive Officers of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Maiduguri.

The doctors are taking part in the residency programme to expand their medical knowledge, clinical skills, and practical experience across various fields.

According to Zulum, 50 medical doctors employed by the State government will each receive N2 million, while over 100 Borno indigenes working in federal institutions will be granted N1 million each.

While emphasising his administration’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery in the State, he lauded Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Mohammed Ali Pate and Dr. Muyi Aina, Executive Secretary of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), for their support.

Speaking during the visit, NMA President, Bala Audu said Zulum’s efforts in healthcare and his administration’s contributions to infrastructure development in the sector are recognised.

“We have a significant request for you to champion the universal application of quality healthcare delivery and the welfare of health workers,” Audu said. “We acknowledge the challenges, but you have demonstrated the capacity to lead effectively in these areas, as evidenced by your work in Borno State.”