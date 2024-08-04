Borno: Farmer’s Hands Chopped Off In Brutal Herder Attack, As Police Defuse Grenades

The Borno Police Command has announced the discovery of six projectile grenades purportedly abandoned by militants in Maiduguri’s Ajilari Cross area.

Mr Yusuf Lawal, the state’s Commissioner of Police, confirmed this on Saturday while presenting a situation report to the News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri, stating that the projectiles were discovered on Friday.

Lawal stated that personnel from the Explosive Ordnance Device, Base 13, were dispatched to the area to inspect the grenades and discovered that they were made with incendiary chemicals.

He remarked that the impacted region was properly examined and that the projectiles were recovered intact, deeming the location safe.

“In a separate incident, 20 suspects were arrested for burning tyres and inciting disturbances in Maiduguri.

”They are currently under interrogation and investigation for transparent prosecution,” he said.

According to Lawal, there was another violent incident that day at Bassam Galomari Village, which is under the Gubio Local Government Area’s Gubio II Ward.

He claimed that a resident’s land was entered by Fulani herders transporting cows, which resulted in an altercation.

Lawal said, ”The farm owner attempted to remove the herdsmen from his property, but they resisted, and one of the Fulani men attacked the farmer, cutting both his hands.

”The victim was rushed to Gubio Hospital, where he was referred to Maiduguri Hospital for further treatment.”

He went on to say that security services had been tasked with responding to the situation in order to resolve the crisis.

Lawal stated that security forces have remained on high alert, working to ensure public safety and prevent future occurrences.

NAN