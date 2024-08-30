Borno: NAF Air Strikes Neutralizes Several Terrorists, Destroys Logistics Facilities

The Nigerian Air Force has announced on Thursday that numerous terrorists were killed in airstrikes conducted in the Tumbuns area near Lake Chad in Borno State.

The operation was effectively carried out, according to the service, after the remaining terrorists were forced to relocate to higher and drier terrain after their hideouts were inundated and exposed as a result of the area’s ongoing rainfall.

According to NAF spokesperson AVM Edward Gabkwet, the Nigerian Air Force flew intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations over the location on August 22nd, 24th, and 26th, 2024.

He also stated that the operations discovered several terrorists and some of their salvaged items stashed within four temporary shelters, some of which were hidden beneath trees and dense vegetation.

Gabkwet said, “In a major blow to the remnants of terrorists hiding in the Tumbuns near Lake Chad, the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai successfully conducted an air interdiction mission at Jubillaram, in southern Tumbuns.

The operation was made possible following the forced migration of remaining terrorists to higher and drier ground after their enclaves became flooded and exposed due to persistent rainfall in the area in recent days.

“To confirm this, the NAF conducted Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance missions over the location on 22nd, 24th, and 26th August 2024, which revealed several terrorists with some of their salvaged belongings tucked within four makeshift shelters, some concealed under trees and thick vegetation.”

He went on to say that, in addition to killing several terrorists, their arsenal, logistics storage facilities, and other sites had been destroyed.

Gabkwet said, “Consequently, precision airstrikes were authorised on the selected target areas, engaging and destroying most of the structures. A thick black smoke from one of the destroyed structures indicated a storage area, likely designated as an armoury or logistics storage area.

Several terrorists were also neutralised in the process.

“The success of this operation is a testament to the NAF’s commitment to achieving its mandate and protecting the nation from terrorist threats. The excess rainfall and swampy terrain may have inadvertently pushed the terrorists out of hiding, but it was the swift and decisive action of the NAF that took advantage of the situation to strike a significant blow against them.

“It is also important to note that striking at the heart of terrorists’ enclaves in Maiduguri significantly destabilises their centre of gravity and diminishes their capacity to cause mayhem, especially targeting civilians. These enclaves also serve as feeders to other terrorist cells operating within the region.”