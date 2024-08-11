Borno: Troops Invade Forest, Neutralise Five Boko Haram Fighters

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed five Boko Haram terrorists during raids on their hideouts in Borno State, Zagazola Makama reports.

The counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, said troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed the insurgents during an offensive in the Sambisa forest of the North-East state.

The publication said the troops, in collaboration with the hybrid force, conducted an operation on Saturday at the terrorists’ enclave in Bama Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

According to Makama, an intelligence source noted that during the operation, some insurgents fled while five of them were neutralised.

It said weapons, including three dane guns, 2 RPG bombs, one RPG bomb charger, one empty magazine, 23 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammunition, and medical drugs, were recovered from the terrorists.

Recall that on August 9, troops reportedly killed 14 Boko Haram terrorists during raids on several hideouts in Bula Dalo, Bula Marwa, Gaizuwa, and Chongolo in Bama LGA of the State.