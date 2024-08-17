‘Bread Seller Was Mobilised’ – NYSC Reveals, To Sue 54 Fake UNICAL Graduates



The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the demobilisation of 54 corps members who the University of Calabar wrongly mobilised.

The service took this decision in its ongoing commitment to ensure that only qualified graduates receive the national service certificate.

During a press briefing in Abuja on Saturday, the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, explained that the individuals guilty in this regard would be subject to “legal action.”

Ahmed disclosed that 19 others who had registered online for mobilisation had been barred from participating in the service, and the organisation did not issue four Certificates of National Service for other offenders.

This adds to the previously voided 101 certificates, bringing the total to 178.

The Director General also commended Florence Obi, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution for transparency in alerting the NYSC about the mobilisation of unqualified graduates from her institution.

General Ahmed concluded that the NYSC is dedicated to thoroughly reviewing and improving its mobilisation procedures.

READ ALSO: We Reported 178 Unqualified Graduates To NYSC – UNICAL

“The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar came here to report that she observed some names appeared on the institution’s list and they ought not to have been there.

“She checked the list the school gave us and I told her that their certificates would be invalidated. I give kudos to the Vice-Chancellor.

“Previously, a bread seller was mobilised on the graduation list from the same institution; there are bad eggs in many places that generate matriculation numbers and courses for their candidates”, the DG said.

General Ahmed further emphasized that the initiative would enhance its cooperation with all Heads of Corps Producing Institutions and pertinent stakeholders across the nation to combat the issue effectively.

He also remarked that any shortcomings in the mobilization efforts from any educational institution reflect on the integrity of that institution’s management.

“Those who are responsible for imputing the data of graduates should be people of integrity”, General Ahmed said.

He called on all labour employers in the country to verify the authenticity of the certificates of national service being presented for job placement by the NYSC.