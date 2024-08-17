Bread Sold In Markets Failing Laboratory Tests – NAFDAC Alerts

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), says bread producers are using saccharine due to the high cost of sugar, hence the staple food is failing laboratory tests.

Roseline Ajayi, NAFDAC Southwest Coordinator, disclosed this during a stakeholders engagement meeting organised by the agency, on Friday, in Ibadan.

“Recently, we observed that bread sold in the markets is failing laboratory tests because producers are using saccharine due to the high cost of sugar.

“They are introducing ingredients that are not good for the health of the consumers.

“We are not unmindful of the prevailing economic challenges, but the agency will not compromise its standards.

READ ALSO: Japa: ‘Ask God Before You Pack Your Bags’ – Oyedepo Advises Youths

“It is pertinent to note that the quality and safety of regulated products cannot be compromised,” she said.

NAFDAC further warned water producers, patent medicine dealers and other manufacturers of regulated products against selling fake and substandard products.

Ajayi said that the report gathered by the agency during its recent operation revealed that some patent medicine dealers were selling restricted drugs and unregistered products.

She said some manufacturers also failed to comply with the required packaging and storage standards.

Ajayi, however, said that the engagement meeting was to solicit more collaboration and support from the relevant stakeholders for the agency to fulfill its mandate of safeguarding the health of the citizens.