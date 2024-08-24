Brighton Stun Manchester United With Late Winner

Joao Pedro’s 95th minute header handed Brighton a 2-1 win over Manchester United on Saturday as 31-year-old boss Fabian Hurzeler enjoyed a dream home Premier League debut.

United thought they had won the game themselves when Alejandro Garnacho turned home Bruno Fernandes’ low cross 18 minutes from time.

However, Garnacho’s goal was ruled out for offside following a video assisting ref’s check as the ball struck fellow United substitute Joshua Zirkzee just before it crossed the line.

That gave Pedro the chance to win it and continue Hurzeler’s dream start as Brighton manager, with the unmarked Brazil forward converting Simon Adingra’s far-post cross.

Former United striker Danny Welbeck had given the hosts a first-half lead with his fifth Premier League goal against his old club, then hit the crossbar with a second-half header as Brighton scented blood.

United briefly took control after Amad Diallo had levelled on the hour but once Garnacho’s effort had been ruled out, the closest they came were long-distance efforts from Scott McTominay and Casemiro, neither of which found the target.

The winner created a party atmosphere at the final whistle, with Hurzeler, about whom there has been so much doubt following his appointment aged just 31, clearly elated and Billy Gilmour who has been linked with Napoli – named man of the match, to more cheers from the home fans, who want the Scot to stay.

Defeat puts the spotlight back on United boss Erik ten Hag with Liverpool set to visit Old Trafford next weekend.

Reacting to the game in a post game interview, Ten Hang said: “We played the overload very well.

“Then it’s about bringing the final pass, bringing the players in the right positions, getting the right finish. We did everything well there. It’s very misfortunate.”