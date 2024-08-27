Bukunmi Oluwasina Refutes Death Speculation, Warns Rumor-Mongers

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Bukunmi Oluwasina has dismissed rumors of her demise, confirming she is very much alive.

In response to the false claims circulating on social media, Bukunmi took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself, accompanied by a stern warning.

She addressed the rumor-mongers, cautioning that those spreading such malicious falsehoods would face consequences.

“Everyone wishing you or me death, shall be buried before the end of 2024.” she declared.

By sharing this message, Bukunmi aims to put the speculation to rest and reassure her fans of her safety and well-being.

