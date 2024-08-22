Bundesliga: Boniface Banned For One Match, Fined €25,000 Over Anti-Sporting Conduct

Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen forward, Victor Boniface has been handed a one-match ban by the German Football Federation for anti-sporting conduct.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Nigeria international was also fined €25,000 for the offense by the Deutscher Fußball-Bund, DFB.

The statement reads: “The sports court of the DFB has banned Victor Boniface from one DFB Cup match. “He must also pay a fine of €25,000.”

It was gathered that Bonface, who scored his team’s first goal in their win, during the German Super Cup clash with Stuttgart at BayArena on Saturday, allegedly showed the players his left middle finger.

It means tha the 23-year-old will miss a German Cup match against Carl Zeiss Jena, this weekend but will be available for Bayer Leverkusen opening Bundesliga match of the new season on Friday against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Referee Tobias Stieler stated that he did not see this incident, and that was why the disciplinary committee had to investigate and bring charges retrospectively.

Both the player and his club have agreed to the ruling, which means it is legally binding.

Last season, Boniface was named Rookie of the Year following an outstanding debut campaign, which played a crucial role in Leverkusen’s historic Bundesliga triumph.