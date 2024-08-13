Burna Boy Ventures Into Football, Launches Academy

Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, a Nigerian artist and Grammy Award winner, has launched a new venture.

He has established a football academy with training facilities in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

On Monday, infographics about the academy surfaced online, and additional investigation found that the academy accepts athletes aged 4 to 15, as well as those aged 16 to 21.

“We aim to create an environment where kids can learn the fundamentals of football, combined with education, discipline, and technique, to excel in life beyond the sport,” the academy’s vision on their website read.

“We strive to engage parents in sports education, emphasising its importance alongside academic pursuits.”

The partners listed on its website include English Premier League clubs Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspurs, Leicester City, and Brighton, as well as Championship club Watford.

In Scotland, other football clubs include Hearts and Hamilton.

The academy’s junior team has two training facilities in Lagos, Lekki and Surulere, as well as Abuja and Port Harcourt.

According to their website, their programs run three days a week and require two hours of mandatory training every session.

READ MORE: I’m Comfortable Singing In Yoruba, I Can’t Be What I’m Not – Asake To Critics

The academy appeared to have been in operation for some time before it was made public online.

The website feature the results of seven friendly matches, with four victories, two losses, and a draw.