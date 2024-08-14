

The pan-Yoruba socio-organisation, Afenifere, on Tuesday, condemned the calls by some people in the country asking the military to take over power in Nigeria.

Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Jare Ajayi, noted that the country’s democratic dispensation “should not be sacrificed or truncated for any reason.”

Recall that some protesters, who engaged in destruction and looting of property, brazenly hoisted flags associated with Russia and called for a change in government in Nigeria.

Reacting to the call, Afenifere’s spokesperson said: “Whether the flags belonged to Russia or the army, the message is more or less the same – inciting the taking-over of government through an unconstitutional means.

READ ALSO: Afenifere Not In Support Of August 1 Protest, Ignore Adebanjo – Fasoranti Faction

“It would be a height of self-delusion to assume that the intervention of either the military or a foreign power will put an automatic stop to the hunger in the land.”

Ajayi stated that democracy “is still the best in our current situation because of its inherent characteristics of making the people the custodians of political mandate. Its elastic nature allows various tendencies to operate – as long as they do so within the ambit of the law.

“This is a far cry from what is obtainable under a military government.”

Afenifere spokesman called on Nigerians, especially youths, to be watchful as some used the protests to advance personal causes.