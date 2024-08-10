Calm Down, Tinubu Wants Best For Us – Innoson CEO To Nigerians



Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma, has urged Nigerians to exercise patience and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Chukwuma spoke when he visited Tinubu at the presidential villa amid nationwide protests over Nigeria’s soaring cost of living and economic hardship.

Speaking with state house correspondents, the CEO expressed his confidence in Tinubu’s leadership, assuring that a better Nigeria would emerge under his guidance.

“At times like this, I decided to visit Mr. president and encourage him. People must be patient. This Mr. president, I know how he behaves. Let everybody calm down for him, they will see a better Nigeria from Tinubu,” Chukwuma said.

He further stressed the importance of preserving public infrastructure, asserting that the government is committed to improving the nation’s future.

“Let everybody be patient because everybody knows that the former government sold oil, collected the money and did not supply but this government is just supplying but not getting the money.

“So let’s give him a chance, everything will be okay. The way I see him, he wants the best for this country, so I am encouraging everyone to be patient and not destroy public infrastructure.

“There is no benefit in destroying our things. Our benefit is to be calm and allow him to plan for the future of this country,” he added.

Chukwuma also discussed Innoson Motors’ pioneering work in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles, which was initiated two years ago.

The Innoson Motors boss expressed confidence that the government’s focus on CNG is a transformative initiative for Nigeria, pledging that CNG buses will soon be on the roads.

“I started CNG about two years ago, I was the first to start it in Nigeria. My visit here today is on CNG vehicle issues, I have discussed with them and in a short time the masses will see CNG buses on the road.

“[The] government’s initiatives on CNG is the best idea for this country because there are a lot of benefits and it was those benefits I saw that led me to start the factory to produce vehicles on CNG.

“I had started producing CNG vehicles before the announcement. For those that have used CNG vehicles, they will agree it is the way forward for this nation,” the CEO said.