Canoe Mishap Claims Five Lives In Jigawa

A canoe has reportedly capsized in Gantsa town, Buji Local Government Area, Jigawa State, killing five people.

The incident occurred as the deceased were crossing a road in Gantsa town that was flooded, a resident told DAILY POST.

He claimed the canoe capsized and the occupants drowned in the water.

DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, spokesman for the Jigawa State Police Command, confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

According to him: “The incident happened on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at about 1200 hrs. Information from the source disclosed that a canoe carrying five persons was trying to cross the road at Gantsa town, in Buji LGA, where flood affected the road. The canoe capsized and instantly drowned.

“On receipt of the report, a team of policemen, in collaboration with local divers, rushed to the scene to rescue them.”

He stated that the victims were transferred to Gantsa Cottage Hospital, where the medical doctor on duty certified their deaths and delivered their bodies to family for burial.

The victims were identified as Lurwanu Adamu, Idris Abubakar, Fiddausi Dahiru, Ramla Nura, and Usman Adamu, all from Malamawar Gangare, Birnin Kudu LGA.