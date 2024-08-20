Can’t We Be Brothers? – Rudeboy Yearns For Family Bond Despite P-Square Split

Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy of P-Square, has spoken out about his family feud.

He wondered why he and his brothers can’t maintain a relationship as family members, despite no longer being in business together.

It should be noted that the conflict involving the P-Square’s music group, Paul and Peter Okoye, went public after later accused his twin brother of petitioning the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to arrest him in an interview.

In an open letter on social media, Peter disputed the allegations, claiming that his focus was on learning the truth about a secret company, Northside Music, supposedly controlled by their eldest brother, Jude Okoye, and his wife, Ifeoma.

In response, Jude, their eldest brother, rejected charges made by Peter that he syphoned P-Square’s profits worth millions of dollars into a secret account during an Instagram live session on Saturday.

However, speaking during an Instagram live session on Monday, August 19, 2024, Rudeboy said,

“Even if we don’t do P-Square, can’t we be brothers? Even if we can’t do music, can’t we be brothers?

“Like I said, I don’t want to talk much. I don’t used to talk before. It’s so unfortunate.”

Watch him speak below…