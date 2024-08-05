Charly Boy Condemns Tinubu’s Govt,, Says It’s Continuation Of Buhari’s “Ruins”

Nigerian entertainer and social activist, Charly Boy, has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying it is a continuation of the previous administration’s failures.

Taking to his X page on Sunday, Charly Boy pointed out that Tinubu’s government is comprised of many individuals who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari, whose eight-year tenure was marked by widespread criticism and perceived failures.

He listed several examples of Tinubu’s appointees who previously served under Buhari, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Budget Minister, NNPCL GMD, Chief of Staff, Senate President, DG DSS, and Special Adviser on Coordination.

He expressed frustration that Tinubu’s administration seems to be perpetuating the same system and individuals that led to the “ruins” of the past eight years, despite promises of change.

He tweeted,

“CAN WE PONDER THIS HAVING IN MIND THE CHORUS THAT TINUBU NEEDS TIME TO REPAIR THE RUINS OF BUHARI YEARS

Buhari needs time…. 1st year

Buhari needs time….. 2nd year

Buhari needs time….. 3rd year

Buhari needs time….. 4th year

Rig-elected.. Sorry, re-elected 😉

Buhari needs time……. 5th year

Buhari needs time…… 6th year

Buhari needs time…… 7th year

Buhari has done well…..8th years.

Now termed 8 years of ruins.

1.Tinubu’s SGF – was Buhari’s minister

2.Tinubu’s Budget Minister was Bubari’s minister

3.Tinubu’s NNPCL GMD was Buhari’s GMD

4.Tinubu’s chief of staff was Buhari’s Speaker.

5.Tinubu’s Senate President was Buhari’s Minister

6.Tinubu’s DG DSS was Buhari’s DG DSS

7.Tinubu’s SA coordination (Hadiza bala usman) was Buhari’s sacked NPA boss.

Its like they think our MEMORY has a short fuse.”

